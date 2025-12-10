12/9/25: Overcast Evening at 40°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 39.9°F. The wind is blowing at 12 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.8°F and dropped to a low of 25.9°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day without any precipitation, maintaining a consistent dry pattern with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph.

Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast indicates a slight temperature drop to a low of 38.3°F. The wind will persist at speeds up to 11.6 mph. The skies are expected to clear slightly, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions, which signals a mild shift in the weather pattern. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents of Williamson County can anticipate a predominantly quiet night weather-wise, without any active weather warnings affecting the area.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 26°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 50°F 34°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 31°F Overcast Friday 56°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 48°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 37°F 22°F Overcast Monday 40°F 20°F Mainly clear

