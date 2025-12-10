12/9/25: Overcast Evening at 40°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a current temperature of 39.9°F. The wind is blowing at 12 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 47.8°F and dropped to a low of 25.9°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day without any precipitation, maintaining a consistent dry pattern with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph.
Looking ahead, tonight’s forecast indicates a slight temperature drop to a low of 38.3°F. The wind will persist at speeds up to 11.6 mph. The skies are expected to clear slightly, transitioning to partly cloudy conditions, which signals a mild shift in the weather pattern. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Residents of Williamson County can anticipate a predominantly quiet night weather-wise, without any active weather warnings affecting the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|50°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|48°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|37°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|40°F
|20°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
