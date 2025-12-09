12/9/25: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F, Highs Up to 41 Today

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 30°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.
Looking ahead, today’s forecast remains largely overcast with temperatures peaking at 41.2°F. The wind is expected to pick up slightly, reaching up to 12 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at only 1%.
Tonight, conditions will continue to be overcast as temperatures hover around a low of 36.3°F. Winds will remain steady, with gusts up to 11.4 mph also maintaining a minimal precipitation chance at 1%.
Residents should anticipate consistent overcast conditions throughout the day and into the evening, with no significant weather disturbances expected.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|41°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|50°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|52°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|37°F
|23°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|37°F
|21°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
