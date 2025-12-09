12/9/25: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F, Highs Up to 41 Today

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 30°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is no precipitation currently reported.

Looking ahead, today’s forecast remains largely overcast with temperatures peaking at 41.2°F. The wind is expected to pick up slightly, reaching up to 12 mph. Despite the cloud cover, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at only 1%.

Tonight, conditions will continue to be overcast as temperatures hover around a low of 36.3°F. Winds will remain steady, with gusts up to 11.4 mph also maintaining a minimal precipitation chance at 1%.

Residents should anticipate consistent overcast conditions throughout the day and into the evening, with no significant weather disturbances expected.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 29°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 41°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 50°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 30°F Overcast Friday 58°F 34°F Overcast Saturday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 37°F 23°F Drizzle: light Monday 37°F 21°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

