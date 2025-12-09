12/9/25: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F Early Morning in Williamson County

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, conditions are cold with the temperature at 30°F. Winds are light at 5.2 mph and the sky is overcast. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, despite the overcast skies, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 41.2°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 1%, similar to the conditions early this morning.

Tonight, low temperatures will be slightly milder than last night, expected to drop to around 36.3°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 11.4 mph and the sky will remain overcast. Like during the day, the chance of precipitation tonight is minimal at 1%.

Overall, Williamson County residents can expect a calm and dry day with no significant weather disturbances or official warnings in effect.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 29°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 41°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 50°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 30°F Overcast Friday 58°F 34°F Overcast Saturday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 37°F 23°F Drizzle: light Monday 37°F 21°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

