12/9/25: Overcast and Chilly at 30°F Early Morning in Williamson County

At 4:45 AM in Williamson County, conditions are cold with the temperature at 30°F. Winds are light at 5.2 mph and the sky is overcast. No precipitation has been recorded.
Today, despite the overcast skies, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 41.2°F, with winds increasing slightly up to 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 1%, similar to the conditions early this morning.
Tonight, low temperatures will be slightly milder than last night, expected to drop to around 36.3°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace up to 11.4 mph and the sky will remain overcast. Like during the day, the chance of precipitation tonight is minimal at 1%.
Overall, Williamson County residents can expect a calm and dry day with no significant weather disturbances or official warnings in effect.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|41°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|50°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|58°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|52°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|37°F
|23°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|37°F
|21°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
