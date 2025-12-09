12/9/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 40°F, Cooling Down Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.9°F. Winds are light at 4.7 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today’s high reached 47.8°F with overcast conditions, though the skies have cleared by the evening. The wind peaked at 10.6 mph and the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%. Tonight, expect overcast skies once again with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 10.6 mph, and the precipitation chances will remain minimal at 1%.

Looking ahead, similar conditions are expected to persist with no significant weather changes anticipated.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 26°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast Friday 56°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 38°F 22°F Overcast Monday 37°F 19°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email