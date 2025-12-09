12/9/25: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 40°F, Cooling Down Tonight

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.9°F. Winds are light at 4.7 mph and there is no precipitation currently.

Today’s high reached 47.8°F with overcast conditions, though the skies have cleared by the evening. The wind peaked at 10.6 mph and the chance of precipitation remained low at 1%. Tonight, expect overcast skies once again with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 10.6 mph, and the precipitation chances will remain minimal at 1%.

Looking ahead, similar conditions are expected to persist with no significant weather changes anticipated.

Today’s Details

High
48°F
Low
26°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Monday 37°F 19°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

