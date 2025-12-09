12/9/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 39.9, Chilly Night Ahead

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 4.7 mph. Precipitation is currently at 0 inches.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 47.8°F and a low of 25.9°F. Winds reached up to 10.6 mph, despite the overcast conditions, while the probability of precipitation remained negligible at just 1%.
Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts overcast skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds of up to 10.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
Residents can expect similar weather conditions to persist with no significant changes anticipated. No weather alerts have been issued for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|48°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|56°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|38°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|37°F
|19°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
