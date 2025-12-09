12/9/25: Clear Skies and Cool Evening at 39.9, Chilly Night Ahead

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 39.9°F and a light breeze blowing at 4.7 mph. Precipitation is currently at 0 inches.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 47.8°F and a low of 25.9°F. Winds reached up to 10.6 mph, despite the overcast conditions, while the probability of precipitation remained negligible at just 1%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast predicts overcast skies with temperatures dipping to a low of 36.7°F. Winds will continue at speeds of up to 10.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

Residents can expect similar weather conditions to persist with no significant changes anticipated. No weather alerts have been issued for the area.

Today’s Details High 48°F Low 26°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 82% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 48°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 29°F Overcast Friday 56°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 38°F 22°F Overcast Monday 37°F 19°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email