12/9/25: Clear Skies and Cool at 45°F, Windy with Light Clouds Tonight

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 44.8°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today, the temperature reached a high near 45°F and will drop to a low of about 25.9°F. The sky has been primarily overcast throughout the day. Winds have consistently been near 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the low temperature is expected to be around 36.1°F. The skies will clear up to be partly cloudy, and the wind conditions will remain steady with speeds up to 12 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to stay minimal at 1%.

No weather warnings are in place currently for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm evening with mild weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 45°F Low 26°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 32°F Overcast Thursday 42°F 28°F Overcast Friday 56°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast Sunday 38°F 22°F Overcast Monday 37°F 19°F Overcast

