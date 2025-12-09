12/9/25: Clear Skies and Cool at 45°F, Windy with Light Clouds Tonight

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 44.8°F. Winds are blowing at 11.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today, the temperature reached a high near 45°F and will drop to a low of about 25.9°F. The sky has been primarily overcast throughout the day. Winds have consistently been near 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, with no significant rainfall expected.

Tonight, the low temperature is expected to be around 36.1°F. The skies will clear up to be partly cloudy, and the wind conditions will remain steady with speeds up to 12 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to stay minimal at 1%.

No weather warnings are in place currently for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm evening with mild weather conditions.

Today’s Details

High
45°F
Low
26°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 32°F Overcast
Thursday 42°F 28°F Overcast
Friday 56°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Sunday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Monday 37°F 19°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

