12/8/25: Overcast Skies Continue, Current Temp 36°F

At 2:24 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 35.8°F. The wind is blowing at 8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Looking ahead for the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to peak at 41°F and drop to a low of 31.5°F by tonight. Winds may reach up to 9.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 5% during the day, decreasing to 0% tonight.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady around the low of 31.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.2 mph.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can expect a chilly and dry day with continual overcast conditions into the evening.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
31°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 37°F 21°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

