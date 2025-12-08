12/8/25: Overcast Skies Continue, Current Temp 36°F

At 2:24 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 35.8°F. The wind is blowing at 8 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Looking ahead for the rest of the day, temperatures are expected to peak at 41°F and drop to a low of 31.5°F by tonight. Winds may reach up to 9.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 5% during the day, decreasing to 0% tonight.

Tonight, conditions will remain overcast with the temperature holding steady around the low of 31.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 6.2 mph.

Overall, residents of Williamson County can expect a chilly and dry day with continual overcast conditions into the evening.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 31°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 41°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 30°F Overcast Friday 52°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 50°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 37°F 21°F Drizzle: light

