12/8/25: Overcast Evening with a Chill at 33°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 33.4°F and a light breeze at 0.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 41°F, with overcast conditions persisting throughout the day. The maximum wind speed touched 9.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%, with no actual rainfall recorded.
For tonight, the forecast expects temperatures to maintain near today’s low of 32.9°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5 mph. The sky will continue to be overcast, and there is no chance of precipitation. The calm conditions are set to continue into the early morning.
Today’s Details
High
41°F
Low
33°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|41°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|36°F
|22°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
