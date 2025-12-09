12/8/25: Overcast Evening with a Chill at 33°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 33.4°F and a light breeze at 0.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 41°F, with overcast conditions persisting throughout the day. The maximum wind speed touched 9.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%, with no actual rainfall recorded.

For tonight, the forecast expects temperatures to maintain near today’s low of 32.9°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5 mph. The sky will continue to be overcast, and there is no chance of precipitation. The calm conditions are set to continue into the early morning.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
33°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 41°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 36°F 22°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

