12/8/25: Overcast Evening with a Chill at 33°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a temperature of 33.4°F and a light breeze at 0.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 41°F, with overcast conditions persisting throughout the day. The maximum wind speed touched 9.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%, with no actual rainfall recorded.

For tonight, the forecast expects temperatures to maintain near today’s low of 32.9°F, with wind speeds decreasing to a maximum of 5 mph. The sky will continue to be overcast, and there is no chance of precipitation. The calm conditions are set to continue into the early morning.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 33°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 41°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast Friday 53°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 36°F 22°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

