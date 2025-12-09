12/8/25: Overcast Evening at 33°F with Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 33.4°F. Winds are calm at 0.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 41°F with winds peaking at 9.8 mph. It remained overcast throughout the day and the chance of precipitation was low at 5%, resulting in no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the temperatures are expected to remain steady, with a low around 32.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, expected to reach up to 5 mph, and the sky will continue to be overcast. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Looking ahead, similar overcast conditions are anticipated to persist with no significant changes in temperature or wind speed. Residents can expect calm weather continuing into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 33°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 41°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast Friday 53°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 51°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 36°F 22°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

