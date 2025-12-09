12/8/25: Overcast Evening at 33°F with Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 33.4°F. Winds are calm at 0.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 41°F with winds peaking at 9.8 mph. It remained overcast throughout the day and the chance of precipitation was low at 5%, resulting in no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the temperatures are expected to remain steady, with a low around 32.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, expected to reach up to 5 mph, and the sky will continue to be overcast. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Looking ahead, similar overcast conditions are anticipated to persist with no significant changes in temperature or wind speed. Residents can expect calm weather continuing into the early morning hours.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
33°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 41°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 45°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 51°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 36°F 22°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

