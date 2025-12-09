12/8/25: Overcast Evening at 33°F with Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 33.4°F. Winds are calm at 0.9 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.
Earlier today, the high reached 41°F with winds peaking at 9.8 mph. It remained overcast throughout the day and the chance of precipitation was low at 5%, resulting in no recorded precipitation.
Tonight, the temperatures are expected to remain steady, with a low around 32.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, expected to reach up to 5 mph, and the sky will continue to be overcast. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Looking ahead, similar overcast conditions are anticipated to persist with no significant changes in temperature or wind speed. Residents can expect calm weather continuing into the early morning hours.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|41°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|51°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|45°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|53°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|51°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|36°F
|22°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter