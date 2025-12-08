12/8/25: Overcast Day with a Peak at 41°F, Winds Light at Evening

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 35.1°F. Winds are mild at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 41°F while the low was recorded at 31.5°F. Wind speeds varied, peaking at 9.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast, with consistent cloud cover. Temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 31.5°F, and winds will decrease to a lighter pace of up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight stands at 0%.
Residents and visitors should anticipate chilly and cloudy conditions to continue through the evening and into the night, with no significant changes in weather patterns or any weather-related advisories noted for the area.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|41°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|42°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|53°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|50°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Sunday
|37°F
|21°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
