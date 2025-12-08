12/8/25: Overcast Day with a Peak at 41°F, Winds Light at Evening

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 35.1°F. Winds are mild at 4.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 41°F while the low was recorded at 31.5°F. Wind speeds varied, peaking at 9.8 mph. Despite the overcast skies, the chance of precipitation remained low at 5%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast, with consistent cloud cover. Temperatures will drop slightly to a low of 31.5°F, and winds will decrease to a lighter pace of up to 5.5 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight stands at 0%.

Residents and visitors should anticipate chilly and cloudy conditions to continue through the evening and into the night, with no significant changes in weather patterns or any weather-related advisories noted for the area.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
31°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
82%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 41°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 42°F 31°F Overcast
Wednesday 53°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 50°F 33°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 37°F 21°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

