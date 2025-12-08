12/8/25: Overcast and Chilly Morning at 38°F, Light Winds

photo by Donna Vissman

At 8:00 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 37.9°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the northwest at 11.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s temperatures are expected to peak at 41°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds may increase slightly to up to 12.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will drop to a low of 32°F tonight, with lighter winds around 7 mph and still no precipitation anticipated.

Overnight, residents can expect similar overcast conditions to persist, maintaining steady temperatures near the freezing mark. As always, while no weather warnings are in effect, people traveling or engaging in outdoor activities should prepare for cooler temperatures and moderate winds.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
32°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
38°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:45am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 41°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 42°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 46°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 35°F Overcast
Saturday 44°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 39°F 30°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

