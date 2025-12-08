12/8/25: Overcast and Chilly Morning at 38°F, Light Winds

At 8:00 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 37.9°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing from the northwest at 11.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s temperatures are expected to peak at 41°F with continued overcast conditions throughout the day. Winds may increase slightly to up to 12.6 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with no precipitation expected. Temperatures will drop to a low of 32°F tonight, with lighter winds around 7 mph and still no precipitation anticipated.

Overnight, residents can expect similar overcast conditions to persist, maintaining steady temperatures near the freezing mark. As always, while no weather warnings are in effect, people traveling or engaging in outdoor activities should prepare for cooler temperatures and moderate winds.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 32°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 5% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:45am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 41°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 42°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 31°F Drizzle: light Thursday 46°F 30°F Overcast Friday 55°F 35°F Overcast Saturday 44°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 39°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email