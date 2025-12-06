12/6/25: Overcast Day with Highs at 42 and Lows at 32 Tonight, Partly Cloudy

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, current conditions show an overcast sky with a temperature of 40.3°F and a light breeze at 1.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 42.1°F, while the wind reached a maximum of 4.7 mph. There was no precipitation, and skies remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to shift slightly as it becomes partly cloudy. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 32.4°F, with wind speeds calming to a maximum of 4.1 mph. There remains a zero percent chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a quiet weather night, with no severe weather alerts or warnings in effect, allowing for outdoor plans to proceed without weather interruptions.

Today’s Details

High
42°F
Low
32°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 37°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 42°F 32°F Overcast
Sunday 42°F 32°F Fog
Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Friday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

