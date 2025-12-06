12/6/25: Overcast Day with Highs at 42 and Lows at 32 Tonight, Partly Cloudy

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, current conditions show an overcast sky with a temperature of 40.3°F and a light breeze at 1.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 42.1°F, while the wind reached a maximum of 4.7 mph. There was no precipitation, and skies remained consistently overcast throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to shift slightly as it becomes partly cloudy. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 32.4°F, with wind speeds calming to a maximum of 4.1 mph. There remains a zero percent chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a quiet weather night, with no severe weather alerts or warnings in effect, allowing for outdoor plans to proceed without weather interruptions.

Today’s Details High 42°F Low 32°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 37°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 42°F 32°F Overcast Sunday 42°F 32°F Fog Monday 42°F 32°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 40°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 36°F Drizzle: light Friday 43°F 29°F Overcast

