12/6/25: Overcast and Chilly Early Morning in Williamson County, 34°F

photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 34.2°F under overcast skies with a gentle breeze flowing at 5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 41.4°F and a low of 32.7°F. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the day, with a slight increase in wind speed to 5.5 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, and there is a likelihood of fog which may affect visibility in the early morning hours.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly rise, settling at a low of 36.3°F. The wind will decrease to an upper limit of 4.4 mph, and the skies will remain overcast. Just like during the day, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors should plan accordingly for the chilly conditions and possible fog in the morning. Dress warmly and drive cautiously if traveling early in the day due to the potential reduced visibility.

Today’s Details

High
41°F
Low
33°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 41°F 33°F Fog
Sunday 43°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Monday 44°F 34°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast
Wednesday 56°F 41°F Overcast
Thursday 60°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Friday 39°F 23°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

