12/6/25: Overcast and Chilly Early Morning in Williamson County, 34°F

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 34.2°F under overcast skies with a gentle breeze flowing at 5 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

The weather forecast for today predicts a high of 41.4°F and a low of 32.7°F. Conditions are expected to remain overcast throughout the day, with a slight increase in wind speed to 5.5 mph. No precipitation is anticipated, and there is a likelihood of fog which may affect visibility in the early morning hours.

For tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly rise, settling at a low of 36.3°F. The wind will decrease to an upper limit of 4.4 mph, and the skies will remain overcast. Just like during the day, there is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents and visitors should plan accordingly for the chilly conditions and possible fog in the morning. Dress warmly and drive cautiously if traveling early in the day due to the potential reduced visibility.

Today’s Details High 41°F Low 33°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 41°F 33°F Fog Sunday 43°F 35°F Drizzle: light Monday 44°F 34°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 41°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 40°F Drizzle: light Friday 39°F 23°F Overcast

