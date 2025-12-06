12/5/25: Overcast Evening, Chilly at 34°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by an overcast sky with a temperature of 34.2°F. The wind is mild at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently reported.

Earlier today, the highest recorded temperature was 34.7°F, while the lowest was 32.4°F. Winds reached up to 6.3 mph, with a 32% chance of precipitation, totaling 0.05 inches throughout the day under persistent overcast conditions.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to slightly decrease, maintaining an overcast but dry condition with a low of 33.4°F. Wind speeds will continue at a steady pace of up to 6.3 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Residents of Williamson County should expect a calm night ahead with steady, cold temperatures and overcast skies continuing into early morning. Keeping warm and monitoring the steady temperature drop into the early hours would be advisable.

Today’s Details

High
35°F
Low
32°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
2.6 (Low)
Precip
32% chance · 0.05 in
Now
34°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 35°F 32°F Overcast
Saturday 40°F 33°F Fog
Sunday 44°F 36°F Fog
Monday 42°F 31°F Fog
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 40°F Overcast
Thursday 58°F 38°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

