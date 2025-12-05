12/5/25: Overcast Early Morning at 32°F, Day High 36°F with Light Fog and Drizzle Potential

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a chilly 32.4°F under overcast skies, with a light breeze moving at 2.1 mph. There has been no precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead to today in Williamson County, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 35.8°F and drop to a low of 31.8°F tonight. The wind will remain mild, peaking at around 5.6 mph. Though skies will remain overcast throughout the day, there is a 32% chance of precipitation with an anticipated total of 0.05 inches. Fog conditions are also expected, which may affect visibility.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to maintain a steady low of 31.8°F with lighter winds reaching up to 4.8 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to zero, and the overcast conditions will continue into the night.

Residents and visitors should plan accordingly for the chilly and potentially foggy conditions, particularly during morning commutes. Clear visibility may be compromised due to the fog, so extra caution on the roads is advised.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
32°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
98%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
32% chance · 0.05 in
Now
32°F · feels 28°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 36°F 32°F Fog
Saturday 40°F 31°F Fog
Sunday 52°F 37°F Overcast
Monday 41°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 48°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 38°F Overcast
Thursday 61°F 40°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

