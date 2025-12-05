12/5/25: Overcast Day with Chilly Evening at 33°F, Wind Light

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 33.1°F with overcast skies and a light breeze moving at 1.6 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 34.7°F and dipped to a low of 31.8°F. Winds reached up to 5.7 mph, and while there was a 32% chance of precipitation, only 0.05 inches materialized. The day maintained an overcast disposition throughout.

Tonight, residents can expect the overcast conditions to continue, with the low hovering around 31.8°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with maximum speeds up to 2.3 mph. There is no precipitation expected for the remainder of the evening.

Overall, the area remains calm with steady temperatures and minimal wind activity.

Today’s Details High 35°F Low 32°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 2.6 (Low) Precip 32% chance · 0.05 in Now 33°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:43am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 35°F 32°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 33°F Fog Sunday 52°F 37°F Overcast Monday 42°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 53°F 39°F Overcast Thursday 60°F 34°F Overcast

