12/4/25: Overcast with Current Temp at 38.5, Moderate Snow Expected Later

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F with an overcast sky. The wind is currently blowing at 7.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 38.5°F and is forecasted to drop to a low of 28.4°F by late evening. Moderate snowfall is expected, as the chance of precipitation remains high at 77%, with an anticipated total near 0.25 inches. Winds could gust up to 8.4 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is set to decrease slightly with a low of 32.9°F. The wind will lessen a bit to 6.9 mph. Rain chances continue at 77%, transitioning from snow to a slight rain as the evening progresses.

Residents should be prepared for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to the forecasted snow and rain. It’s advisable to exercise caution while traveling and consider adjusting plans to accommodate potentially deteriorating weather conditions.

Today’s Details High 38°F Low 28°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 77% chance · 0.25 in Now 38°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Friday 36°F 32°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 47°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 38°F 26°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 46°F 33°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email