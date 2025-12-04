12/4/25: Overcast with Current Temp at 38.5, Moderate Snow Expected Later

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 38.5°F with an overcast sky. The wind is currently blowing at 7.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 38.5°F and is forecasted to drop to a low of 28.4°F by late evening. Moderate snowfall is expected, as the chance of precipitation remains high at 77%, with an anticipated total near 0.25 inches. Winds could gust up to 8.4 mph throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is set to decrease slightly with a low of 32.9°F. The wind will lessen a bit to 6.9 mph. Rain chances continue at 77%, transitioning from snow to a slight rain as the evening progresses.
Residents should be prepared for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility due to the forecasted snow and rain. It’s advisable to exercise caution while traveling and consider adjusting plans to accommodate potentially deteriorating weather conditions.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|38°F
|28°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Friday
|36°F
|32°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|47°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|46°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter