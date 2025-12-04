12/4/25: Moderate Drizzle Continues, Evening Temp 34°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 33.6°F with a moderate drizzle falling. The wind is currently blowing at 4.7 mph. Accumulated precipitation for the day has reached 0.01 inches.
Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 38.3°F and a low of 28.4°F. Weather conditions included moderate snowfall, with peak wind speeds reaching 7.5 mph. The overall precipitation chance today was 76%, with a total precipitation amounting to 0.25 inches.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 33.1°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, up to 6.5 mph, maintaining the chance of precipitation at 76%. The moderate drizzle is forecasted to persist throughout the evening.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|38°F
|28°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Friday
|36°F
|33°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|47°F
|34°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|49°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|38°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|48°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|46°F
|33°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
