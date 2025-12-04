12/4/25: Moderate Drizzle Continues, Evening Temp 34°F

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 33.6°F with a moderate drizzle falling. The wind is currently blowing at 4.7 mph. Accumulated precipitation for the day has reached 0.01 inches.

Earlier today, the county experienced a high temperature of 38.3°F and a low of 28.4°F. Weather conditions included moderate snowfall, with peak wind speeds reaching 7.5 mph. The overall precipitation chance today was 76%, with a total precipitation amounting to 0.25 inches.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 33.1°F. Winds will continue at a lighter pace, up to 6.5 mph, maintaining the chance of precipitation at 76%. The moderate drizzle is forecasted to persist throughout the evening.

Today’s Details High 38°F Low 28°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 76% chance · 0.25 in Now 34°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Friday 36°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 47°F 34°F Fog Sunday 49°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 38°F 26°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 46°F 33°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email