12/4/25: Moderate Drizzle and 32°F, Snowy Day Recap with 0.35 in Precip

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a moderate drizzle and a temperature standing at 32.2°F. Winds are light, blowing at 2.7 mph with a slight accumulation of precipitation measuring 0.01 inches.

Earlier today, the county experienced cooler temperatures, with a high of 38.3°F and a low dipping to 28.4°F. Winds reached up to 7.5 mph. The day also saw a moderate snowfall contributing to a precipitation total of 0.35 inches, aligning with an 87% chance of precipitation forecasted for the day.

Going into tonight, temperatures are expected to remain steady with lows around 32.2°F. Winds will continue at a calm pace, peaking at around 7.1 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 87%, with ongoing moderate snowfall anticipated throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued wintry conditions and ensure safety measures are in place for potential slick roadways and reduced visibility due to the ongoing snowfall.

Today’s Details High 38°F Low 28°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 97% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 87% chance · 0.35 in Now 32°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:42am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate Friday 34°F 32°F Freezing drizzle: light Saturday 41°F 31°F Fog Sunday 49°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 38°F 26°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 39°F Overcast

