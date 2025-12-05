12/4/25: Moderate Drizzle and 32°F, Snowy Day Recap with 0.35 in Precip

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a moderate drizzle and a temperature standing at 32.2°F. Winds are light, blowing at 2.7 mph with a slight accumulation of precipitation measuring 0.01 inches.

Earlier today, the county experienced cooler temperatures, with a high of 38.3°F and a low dipping to 28.4°F. Winds reached up to 7.5 mph. The day also saw a moderate snowfall contributing to a precipitation total of 0.35 inches, aligning with an 87% chance of precipitation forecasted for the day.

Going into tonight, temperatures are expected to remain steady with lows around 32.2°F. Winds will continue at a calm pace, peaking at around 7.1 mph. The likelihood of precipitation remains high at 87%, with ongoing moderate snowfall anticipated throughout the night.

Residents should prepare for continued wintry conditions and ensure safety measures are in place for potential slick roadways and reduced visibility due to the ongoing snowfall.

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 38°F 28°F Snow fall: moderate
Friday 34°F 32°F Freezing drizzle: light
Saturday 41°F 31°F Fog
Sunday 49°F 34°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 38°F 26°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 39°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

