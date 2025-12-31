12/31/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 47.8°F, Winds Up to 10.3 mph

Photo by Jim Wood

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 47.8°F. Winds are blowing at 10.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 48.7°F with a low of 27.7°F early this morning. Winds reached up to 11.1 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was no chance of precipitation. As we move into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34.3°F. The wind will decrease slightly, reaching speeds up to 5.8 mph. The sky is forecasted to be overcast tonight, yet no precipitation is expected.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm evening with overcast skies, continuing the trend of dry conditions. There are no weather advisories or warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
28°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
48°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 49°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 55°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 32°F Rain: slight
Saturday 47°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 41°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

