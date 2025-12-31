12/31/25: Clear Sky and 42°F in Williamson County, Winds at 5.4 mph

photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.4°F. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being reported.

Today, the area experienced a high of 49.1°F and a low of 27.7°F, with winds reaching up to 8.2 mph. The skies remained mainly clear throughout the day without any precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 34.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.2 mph forecasted. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County has been calm and clear, conducive for outdoor evening activities or any travel plans.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
28°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
43%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
42°F · feels 35°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 49°F 28°F Mainly clear
Thursday 56°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 32°F Rain: slight
Saturday 47°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 53°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 41°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

