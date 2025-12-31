12/31/25: Clear Sky and 42°F in Williamson County, Winds at 5.4 mph

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.4°F. Winds are light at 5.4 mph, and there is no precipitation currently being reported.

Today, the area experienced a high of 49.1°F and a low of 27.7°F, with winds reaching up to 8.2 mph. The skies remained mainly clear throughout the day without any precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 34.9°F. The wind will decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.2 mph forecasted. There is no chance of precipitation tonight.

Overall, the weather in Williamson County has been calm and clear, conducive for outdoor evening activities or any travel plans.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 28°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 43% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 42°F · feels 35°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 49°F 28°F Mainly clear Thursday 56°F 33°F Overcast Friday 53°F 32°F Rain: slight Saturday 47°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast Monday 53°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 41°F Overcast

