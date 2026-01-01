12/31/25: Clear Skies for New Year’s Eve in Williamson County, Chilly at 36°F

At 9:30 PM tonight in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 35.6°F. Wind conditions are mild, blowing at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the region reached a high of 49.1°F under mainly clear skies, with the temperature dropping to a low of 27.7°F. Winds peaked at 8.2 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, the forecast continues to promise clear skies with a low nearing 34.9°F and wind speeds remaining low at up to 4.2 mph.

For those planning to attend outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations and counting down to midnight, the weather should be conducive for such events. Revelers can expect a chilly but dry evening under clear skies, making for a crisp welcoming of the new year.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
28°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 49°F 28°F Mainly clear
Thursday 60°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 35°F Rain: slight
Saturday 47°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 33°F Overcast
Tuesday 60°F 44°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

