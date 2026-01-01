12/31/25: Clear Skies for New Year’s Eve in Williamson County, Chilly at 36°F

At 9:30 PM tonight in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by a clear sky with a temperature of 35.6°F. Wind conditions are mild, blowing at 4 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the region reached a high of 49.1°F under mainly clear skies, with the temperature dropping to a low of 27.7°F. Winds peaked at 8.2 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day. Tonight, the forecast continues to promise clear skies with a low nearing 34.9°F and wind speeds remaining low at up to 4.2 mph.

For those planning to attend outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations and counting down to midnight, the weather should be conducive for such events. Revelers can expect a chilly but dry evening under clear skies, making for a crisp welcoming of the new year.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 28°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 49°F 28°F Mainly clear Thursday 60°F 32°F Overcast Friday 51°F 35°F Rain: slight Saturday 47°F 34°F Drizzle: light Sunday 45°F 31°F Overcast Monday 54°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 44°F Overcast

