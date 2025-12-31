12/31/25: Clear Overnight, Chilly at 28°F, Winds Light; Overcast New Year’s Eve

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 28.2°F and a light breeze coming in at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Later today, residents can anticipate a noticeable approach to warmer temperatures, reaching a high of 49.6°F, but remaining clear. Despite the increase in temperature, wind speeds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains nearly nonexistent at 1%.

For those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve outdoors tonight, the weather remains cooperative, though a bit chilly. Evening temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34.3°F. Skies will become overcast, and winds will calm to a gentle 5.8 mph, maintaining minimal disruption to any outdoor festivities as the year draws to a close.

Overall, this New Year’s Eve in Williamson County promises clear and cold conditions during early hours, gradually becoming overcast by nightfall with very little wind—ideal for safe and comfortable outdoor celebrations.

Today's Details High 50°F Low 28°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 50°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast Friday 51°F 40°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 53°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 33°F Overcast Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast Tuesday 59°F 43°F Overcast

