12/31/25: Clear Overnight, Chilly at 28°F, Winds Light; Overcast New Year’s Eve

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 28.2°F and a light breeze coming in at 4.4 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Later today, residents can anticipate a noticeable approach to warmer temperatures, reaching a high of 49.6°F, but remaining clear. Despite the increase in temperature, wind speeds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 11.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains nearly nonexistent at 1%.

For those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve outdoors tonight, the weather remains cooperative, though a bit chilly. Evening temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34.3°F. Skies will become overcast, and winds will calm to a gentle 5.8 mph, maintaining minimal disruption to any outdoor festivities as the year draws to a close.

Overall, this New Year’s Eve in Williamson County promises clear and cold conditions during early hours, gradually becoming overcast by nightfall with very little wind—ideal for safe and comfortable outdoor celebrations.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
28°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 50°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 32°F Overcast
Friday 51°F 40°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 53°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 35°F Overcast
Tuesday 59°F 43°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here