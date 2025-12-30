12/30/25: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Low 28.8, Winds Easing

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 25.9°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 36.5°F and drop to a low of 24.8°F overnight. The skies will be overcast throughout the day with very little chance of precipitation, estimated at 2%. Wind speeds could peak at up to 13.4 mph.
Tonight, the low will be slightly warmer at 28.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with lighter winds up to 5.2 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at around 2%.
Residents should prepare for a chilly day with steady overcast conditions. It will remain dry, as the overall precipitation chance persists at a low level.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|48°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|46°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|57°F
|37°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
