12/30/25: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Low 28.8, Winds Easing

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 25.9°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 36.5°F and drop to a low of 24.8°F overnight. The skies will be overcast throughout the day with very little chance of precipitation, estimated at 2%. Wind speeds could peak at up to 13.4 mph.

Tonight, the low will be slightly warmer at 28.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with lighter winds up to 5.2 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at around 2%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly day with steady overcast conditions. It will remain dry, as the overall precipitation chance persists at a low level.

Today's Details High 37°F Low 25°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 71% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 16°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 37°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast Friday 55°F 44°F Drizzle: light Saturday 46°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 30°F Overcast Monday 57°F 37°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email