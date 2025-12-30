12/30/25: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Low 28.8, Winds Easing

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 25.9°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 36.5°F and drop to a low of 24.8°F overnight. The skies will be overcast throughout the day with very little chance of precipitation, estimated at 2%. Wind speeds could peak at up to 13.4 mph.

Tonight, the low will be slightly warmer at 28.8°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with lighter winds up to 5.2 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at around 2%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly day with steady overcast conditions. It will remain dry, as the overall precipitation chance persists at a low level.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
25°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
71%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 16°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 46°F 33°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 57°F 37°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

