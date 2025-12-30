12/30/25: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 31.8, High Today 36.7

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.8°F and a light breeze at 5.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F and a low of 24.1°F. Conditions were mostly overcast throughout the day with a peak wind speed of 13.1 mph. The precipitation chances remained negligible at 1%, with no actual precipitation occurring.

Tonight, residents of Williamson County can expect primarily clear skies. The low will be around 28.8°F with winds calming to approximately 6 mph. Like today, the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.

No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for the area. Residents can anticipate a quiet and chilly evening.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
24°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
47%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
32°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 47°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 34°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here