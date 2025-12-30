12/30/25: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 31.8, High Today 36.7

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.8°F and a light breeze at 5.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F and a low of 24.1°F. Conditions were mostly overcast throughout the day with a peak wind speed of 13.1 mph. The precipitation chances remained negligible at 1%, with no actual precipitation occurring.
Tonight, residents of Williamson County can expect primarily clear skies. The low will be around 28.8°F with winds calming to approximately 6 mph. Like today, the chance of precipitation remains low at 1%.
No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for the area. Residents can anticipate a quiet and chilly evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|37°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|49°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|55°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|47°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|54°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter