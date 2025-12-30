12/30/25: Clear Sky and Cold at 34.5°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 34.5°F and winds blowing at 9.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported currently.

Today’s highest temperature reached 35.4°F while the lowest was at 24.1°F early in the day. Wind speeds peaked at about 13.1 mph. Only a minimal chance of precipitation was noted, consistent with a clear and largely unclouded sky.

Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 28.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, averaging around 5.8 mph. Skies are forecasted to remain clear throughout the night, continuing into early tomorrow with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can enjoy outdoor activities thanks to the clear weather conditions, but they should dress warmly due to the chilly temperatures.

Today's Details High 35°F Low 24°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 44% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 35°F · feels 25°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 35°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 48°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast Friday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: light Saturday 47°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast Monday 54°F 34°F Overcast

