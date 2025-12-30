12/30/25: Clear Sky and Cold at 34.5°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 34.5°F and winds blowing at 9.7 mph. There is no precipitation reported currently.

Today’s highest temperature reached 35.4°F while the lowest was at 24.1°F early in the day. Wind speeds peaked at about 13.1 mph. Only a minimal chance of precipitation was noted, consistent with a clear and largely unclouded sky.

Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 28.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, averaging around 5.8 mph. Skies are forecasted to remain clear throughout the night, continuing into early tomorrow with only a 1% chance of precipitation.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can enjoy outdoor activities thanks to the clear weather conditions, but they should dress warmly due to the chilly temperatures.

Today's Details

High
35°F
Low
24°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
44%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
35°F · feels 25°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 35°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 48°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 47°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 54°F 34°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here