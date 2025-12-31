12/30/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29°F in Williamson County Tonight

Photo by Jim Wood

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 28.8°F. Winds are currently light at 5.8 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 36.7°F and a low of 24.1°F. The day remained overcast, and the wind peaked at speeds up to 13.1 mph. No precipitation occurred, maintaining dry conditions throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast indicates partly cloudy skies with temperatures expected to dip to a low of 28.2°F. Winds will remain mild, not exceeding 6.8 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated overnight.

Residents can expect a calm and cold night ahead with minimal wind disturbance and clear to partly cloudy skies. Keep warm and check back for any updates on the weather conditions as the night progresses.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
24°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 21°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 33°F Overcast
Friday 55°F 42°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 50°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 46°F 33°F Overcast
Monday 52°F 34°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

