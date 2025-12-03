12/3/25: Overcast Evening with Temps Around 33°F, Winds at 4 mph

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 33.4°F. Winds are mild at 4.1 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Throughout today, temperatures peaked at 38.7°F and dropped to a low of 28°F in the morning. The winds have maintained a gentle pace, not exceeding 4.4 mph, under consistent overcast conditions. No precipitation occurred during the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast weather will continue, and the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 31.8°F. Winds will remain light, with speeds reaching up to 3.9 mph. Similar to today, there is no chance of precipitation through the evening.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should plan for a continued cloud cover and chilly temperatures as they go about their evening activities.

Today’s Details

High
39°F
Low
28°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 35°F 31°F Snow fall: moderate
Friday 46°F 33°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 50°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Monday 42°F 30°F Fog
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

