12/3/25: Overcast Evening with Temps Around 33°F, Winds at 4 mph

At 5:00 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions feature an overcast sky with a temperature of 33.4°F. Winds are mild at 4.1 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Throughout today, temperatures peaked at 38.7°F and dropped to a low of 28°F in the morning. The winds have maintained a gentle pace, not exceeding 4.4 mph, under consistent overcast conditions. No precipitation occurred during the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast weather will continue, and the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 31.8°F. Winds will remain light, with speeds reaching up to 3.9 mph. Similar to today, there is no chance of precipitation through the evening.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County should plan for a continued cloud cover and chilly temperatures as they go about their evening activities.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 28°F Wind 4 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 33°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 39°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 35°F 31°F Snow fall: moderate Friday 46°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 50°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 30°F Fog Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast

