12/3/25: Overcast and Chilly at 34°F in Williamson County

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 34°F with overcast skies and a light wind blowing at 3 mph. There is no precipitation being reported at this time.

Throughout today, conditions have reached a high of around 34.3°F and are expected to drop to a low of 28°F tonight. The wind will remain light, peaking at 4.4 mph, with no precipitation anticipated as conditions continue to be dominated by fog and overcast skies.

Heading into tonight, the weather will maintain its overcast nature as temperatures slightly decrease, setting at a low near 31.5°F. Winds will calm to around 2.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

This mild and dry pattern is characteristic of today’s weather in the area, with no extreme changes or weather alerts currently issued for Williamson County. Residents should expect a quiet weather night ahead with mild temperatures and minimal wind.

Today’s Details High 34°F Low 28°F Wind 4 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 34°F 28°F Fog Thursday 35°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Friday 46°F 34°F Drizzle: light Saturday 50°F 38°F Overcast Sunday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light Monday 42°F 30°F Fog Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast

