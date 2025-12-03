12/3/25: Overcast and Chilly at 34°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:50 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 34°F with overcast skies and a light wind blowing at 3 mph. There is no precipitation being reported at this time.

Throughout today, conditions have reached a high of around 34.3°F and are expected to drop to a low of 28°F tonight. The wind will remain light, peaking at 4.4 mph, with no precipitation anticipated as conditions continue to be dominated by fog and overcast skies.

Heading into tonight, the weather will maintain its overcast nature as temperatures slightly decrease, setting at a low near 31.5°F. Winds will calm to around 2.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

This mild and dry pattern is characteristic of today’s weather in the area, with no extreme changes or weather alerts currently issued for Williamson County. Residents should expect a quiet weather night ahead with mild temperatures and minimal wind.

Today’s Details

High
34°F
Low
28°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 34°F 28°F Fog
Thursday 35°F 31°F Snow fall: slight
Friday 46°F 34°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 50°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Monday 42°F 30°F Fog
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here