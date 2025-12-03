12/3/25: Overcast and Chilly at 29°F, Steady Light Winds Overnight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.3°F, with light winds moving at 2.2 mph and no precipitation reported. The skies remain overcast as we approach the early morning hours.

Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 35.6°F and will not drop below 28.2°F, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day. The wind will remain light, not exceeding 4.7 mph, with a negligible chance of precipitation at 1%.

Tonight, the low will be slightly higher than last night at around 33.1°F. Similar to today, conditions will remain overcast, with wind speeds continuing up to 4.7 mph and precipitation chances holding steady at 1%.

There are currently no weather alerts or advisories in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a consistent weather pattern with minimal changes into the next day.

Today’s Details

High
36°F
Low
28°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 36°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 36°F 31°F Fog
Friday 41°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 50°F 40°F Overcast
Sunday 50°F 38°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 37°F 27°F Fog
Tuesday 49°F 27°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

