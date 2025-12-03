12/3/25: Overcast and Chilly at 29°F, Steady Light Winds Overnight

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at a chilly 29.3°F, with light winds moving at 2.2 mph and no precipitation reported. The skies remain overcast as we approach the early morning hours.
Today, the temperature is expected to peak at 35.6°F and will not drop below 28.2°F, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day. The wind will remain light, not exceeding 4.7 mph, with a negligible chance of precipitation at 1%.
Tonight, the low will be slightly higher than last night at around 33.1°F. Similar to today, conditions will remain overcast, with wind speeds continuing up to 4.7 mph and precipitation chances holding steady at 1%.
There are currently no weather alerts or advisories in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a consistent weather pattern with minimal changes into the next day.
Today’s Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|36°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|36°F
|31°F
|Fog
|Friday
|41°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|50°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|50°F
|38°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|37°F
|27°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|49°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
