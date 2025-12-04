12/3/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temperature at 31°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F and a light breeze at 1.4 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 38.7°F and a low of 28°F, with similar calm conditions and overcast skies. Winds peaked at just 4.4 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around the low of 30.7°F with light winds up to 3.4 mph. The sky will remain overcast, yet conditions are projected to stay dry without any precipitation.

This calm pattern is in line with the seasonal averages for Williamson County and offer a quiet weather night ahead.

Today’s Details

High
39°F
Low
28°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:33pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 39°F 28°F Overcast
Thursday 37°F 29°F Snow fall: heavy
Friday 40°F 32°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 40°F Drizzle: light
Monday 43°F 33°F Fog
Tuesday 50°F 32°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

