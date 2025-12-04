12/3/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temperature at 31°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F and a light breeze at 1.4 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 38.7°F and a low of 28°F, with similar calm conditions and overcast skies. Winds peaked at just 4.4 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around the low of 30.7°F with light winds up to 3.4 mph. The sky will remain overcast, yet conditions are projected to stay dry without any precipitation.

This calm pattern is in line with the seasonal averages for Williamson County and offer a quiet weather night ahead.

Today’s Details High 39°F Low 28°F Wind 4 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 26°F Sunrise 6:41am Sunset 4:33pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 39°F 28°F Overcast Thursday 37°F 29°F Snow fall: heavy Friday 40°F 32°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 40°F Drizzle: light Monday 43°F 33°F Fog Tuesday 50°F 32°F Overcast

