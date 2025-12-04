12/3/25: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temperature at 31°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 31.3°F and a light breeze at 1.4 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 38.7°F and a low of 28°F, with similar calm conditions and overcast skies. Winds peaked at just 4.4 mph, and there was no precipitation throughout the day.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around the low of 30.7°F with light winds up to 3.4 mph. The sky will remain overcast, yet conditions are projected to stay dry without any precipitation.
This calm pattern is in line with the seasonal averages for Williamson County and offer a quiet weather night ahead.
Today’s Details
High
39°F
Low
28°F
Wind
4 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
4:33pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|39°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|37°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: heavy
|Friday
|40°F
|32°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|49°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|40°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|43°F
|33°F
|Fog
|Tuesday
|50°F
|32°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
