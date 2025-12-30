12/29/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Chilly at 27°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 26.8°F with winds blowing at 10.1 mph and no precipitation. The skies remain mainly clear currently.

Earlier today, the high reached 52.9°F, while temperatures eventually fell to a nightly low around 26.6°F. Despite a 61% chance of precipitation, no measurable rain has fallen, including the anticipated light drizzle.

Overnight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures holding steady near 26.6°F. Wind speeds will persist around 10.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

This summary provides the essential weather details for Williamson County as of the night, focusing on both current conditions and the immediate forecast.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
27°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
61% chance · 0 in
Now
27°F · feels 17°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 53°F 27°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 46°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 57°F 42°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 50°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

