12/29/25: Mainly Clear Evening, Chilly at 27°F, Calm Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 26.8°F with winds blowing at 10.1 mph and no precipitation. The skies remain mainly clear currently.

Earlier today, the high reached 52.9°F, while temperatures eventually fell to a nightly low around 26.6°F. Despite a 61% chance of precipitation, no measurable rain has fallen, including the anticipated light drizzle.

Overnight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures holding steady near 26.6°F. Wind speeds will persist around 10.5 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation forecasted for the remainder of the night.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 27°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 61% chance · 0 in Now 27°F · feels 17°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 53°F 27°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 36°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 46°F 29°F Overcast Thursday 51°F 31°F Overcast Friday 57°F 42°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 50°F 38°F Drizzle: light Sunday 52°F 36°F Overcast

