12/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29.5°F in Williamson County After Light Daytime Drizzle

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 29.5°F, wind speeds of approximately 8.5 mph, and no precipitation, under a clear sky.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 52.9°F and a low of 25.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 15.5 mph. Despite a 61% chance of precipitation, the day concluded with no actual rainfall, only light drizzle noted during some parts of the day.

Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a continuation of clear skies with a minimum temperature again dropping to 25.7°F. Wind speeds are expected to be slightly lower than today, peaking at about 14.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents and visitors should prepare for a chilly evening and plan accordingly if participating in outdoor activities or travel. Warm clothing and proper home heating measures are advisable given the forecasted low temperatures.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
26°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
61% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:42pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 53°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 41°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 50°F 34°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

