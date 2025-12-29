12/29/25: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29.5°F in Williamson County After Light Daytime Drizzle

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features a temperature of 29.5°F, wind speeds of approximately 8.5 mph, and no precipitation, under a clear sky.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 52.9°F and a low of 25.7°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 15.5 mph. Despite a 61% chance of precipitation, the day concluded with no actual rainfall, only light drizzle noted during some parts of the day.
Moving into tonight, the forecast predicts a continuation of clear skies with a minimum temperature again dropping to 25.7°F. Wind speeds are expected to be slightly lower than today, peaking at about 14.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected tonight.
Residents and visitors should prepare for a chilly evening and plan accordingly if participating in outdoor activities or travel. Warm clothing and proper home heating measures are advisable given the forecasted low temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|53°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|41°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|50°F
|36°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|50°F
|34°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
