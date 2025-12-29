12/29/25: Clear Sky and 34°F, Minor Wind Advisory effective until 6 AM

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for Williamson County until 6 AM CST early this morning, as northwest winds reach 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Currently in Williamson County at 4:50 AM, the temperature is at 34.3°F under clear skies. Winds are blowing from the northwest at 16.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation.

Today, conditions are expected to change with a forecasted high of 52.9°F and a low of 25°F. Winds could increase up to 19.8 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 61%, including possible light drizzle throughout the day. However, total precipitation is expected to remain at 0 inches.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low near 25°F. Wind speeds are predicted to decrease to around 14 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents should be cautious of the gusty winds causing potential impacts such as blowing around unsecured objects and possibly downing tree limbs, which might lead to power outages. Bystanders in affected areas should secure outdoor objects and stay informed on the latest weather updates.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 25°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 61% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:42pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 53°F 25°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 35°F 21°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 50°F 31°F Overcast Friday 58°F 42°F Rain: moderate Saturday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 52°F 34°F Overcast

