12/28/25: Partly Cloudy, 70°F, Winds Up to 18.5 mph, Minor Wind Advisory Tonight

Wind Advisory

* WHAT…Sustained winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2025-12-28T23:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-29T12:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from 5 PM today until 6 AM CST Monday, with winds expected to reach 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. The advisory warns of possible disruptions, including downed tree limbs and potential power outages.

Currently, in Williamson County, the weather features temperatures around 70°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 17.5 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this moment.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 70°F and is expected to drop to a low of 51.3°F tonight. Winds may peak at 18.5 mph today, with a notification of slight rain and a 75% chance of precipitation, accumulating a total of 0.09 inches.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast, maintaining a 75% chance of precipitation. Wind speeds will continue to be strong, hovering up to 18.1 mph. The low temperature is anticipated to be around 51.3°F again.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects outdoors and prepare for possible minor disruptions due to the gusty winds forecasted under the advisory.

Today's Details

High
70°F
Low
51°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
75% chance · 0.09 in
Now
70°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 70°F 51°F Rain: slight
Monday 47°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

