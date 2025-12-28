12/28/25: Partly Cloudy, 70°F, Winds Up to 18.5 mph, Minor Wind Advisory Tonight

Wind Advisory * WHAT…Sustained winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from 5 PM today until 6 AM CST Monday, with winds expected to reach 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. The advisory warns of possible disruptions, including downed tree limbs and potential power outages.

Currently, in Williamson County, the weather features temperatures around 70°F with partly cloudy skies. Winds are blowing at 17.5 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this moment.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 70°F and is expected to drop to a low of 51.3°F tonight. Winds may peak at 18.5 mph today, with a notification of slight rain and a 75% chance of precipitation, accumulating a total of 0.09 inches.

Tonight, the skies will remain overcast, maintaining a 75% chance of precipitation. Wind speeds will continue to be strong, hovering up to 18.1 mph. The low temperature is anticipated to be around 51.3°F again.

Residents are advised to secure loose objects outdoors and prepare for possible minor disruptions due to the gusty winds forecasted under the advisory.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 51°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 78% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 75% chance · 0.09 in Now 70°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 70°F 51°F Rain: slight Monday 47°F 26°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast Friday 44°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast

