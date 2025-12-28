12/28/25: Overcast, Mild at 65°F, Moderate Rain Later, Winds to 22 mph

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 65.1°F. Winds are blowing at 8.3 mph with no precipitation recorded at this time.
Today’s weather will see a high of 69.3°F and a low later tonight of 49.6°F. It promises to be a moderately windy day with wind speeds reaching up to 22.6 mph. There is a significant chance of precipitation at 69%, with an expected rainfall total of about 0.31 inches, categorized as moderate rain.
Moving into tonight, conditions will remain overcast with continued brisk winds up to 22.6 mph. The temperature will drop to a low of 49.6°F, and the probability of rain will maintain at 69%. Residents should prepare for continued rainy conditions through the night.
No specific weather alerts have been issued for the area at this time. Residents and visitors should continue to stay informed via local weather updates.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|69°F
|50°F
|Rain: moderate
|Monday
|46°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|43°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
