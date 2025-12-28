12/28/25: Overcast and 66°F; Minor Wind Advisory Effective Tonight

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 6 AM CST Monday, with west winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected. Currently, in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 13.9 mph; no precipitation has been recorded as of 5:05 PM.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 70.9°F, with wind gusts peaking at 18.7 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was notably high at 76%, only a slight rain amounted to a total of 0.08 inches. Moving into tonight, conditions will remain overcast with consistent low temperatures around 50.7°F and wind speeds reaching up to 18.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue at 76%.
Residents should be mindful of the ongoing wind advisory. Gusty winds may shift unsecured objects, and there is a possibility of tree limbs being blown down, potentially causing a few power outages. Please secure any loose items outdoors and exercise caution if traveling.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|71°F
|51°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|47°F
|25°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|37°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|47°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|44°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|38°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
