12/28/25: Overcast and 66°F; Minor Wind Advisory Effective Tonight

Wind Advisory

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2025-12-28T23:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-29T12:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 6 AM CST Monday, with west winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected. Currently, in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 13.9 mph; no precipitation has been recorded as of 5:05 PM.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 70.9°F, with wind gusts peaking at 18.7 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was notably high at 76%, only a slight rain amounted to a total of 0.08 inches. Moving into tonight, conditions will remain overcast with consistent low temperatures around 50.7°F and wind speeds reaching up to 18.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue at 76%.

Residents should be mindful of the ongoing wind advisory. Gusty winds may shift unsecured objects, and there is a possibility of tree limbs being blown down, potentially causing a few power outages. Please secure any loose items outdoors and exercise caution if traveling.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
51°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
76% chance · 0.08 in
Now
66°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 71°F 51°F Rain: slight
Monday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 44°F 33°F Overcast
Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

