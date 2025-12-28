12/28/25: Overcast and 66°F; Minor Wind Advisory Effective Tonight

Wind Advisory * WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 6 AM CST Monday, with west winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected. Currently, in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 66°F with overcast skies and a wind speed of 13.9 mph; no precipitation has been recorded as of 5:05 PM.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 70.9°F, with wind gusts peaking at 18.7 mph. Although the chance of precipitation was notably high at 76%, only a slight rain amounted to a total of 0.08 inches. Moving into tonight, conditions will remain overcast with consistent low temperatures around 50.7°F and wind speeds reaching up to 18.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue at 76%.

Residents should be mindful of the ongoing wind advisory. Gusty winds may shift unsecured objects, and there is a possibility of tree limbs being blown down, potentially causing a few power outages. Please secure any loose items outdoors and exercise caution if traveling.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 51°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 76% chance · 0.08 in Now 66°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 71°F 51°F Rain: slight Monday 47°F 25°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 37°F 22°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 47°F 29°F Overcast Friday 44°F 33°F Overcast Saturday 38°F 28°F Overcast

