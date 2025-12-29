12/28/25: Minor Wind Advisory, Partly Cloudy Evening, 65.7°F, with Gusts Up to 40 mph

Wind Advisory

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

From 2025-12-28T23:00:00+00:00 · until 2025-12-29T12:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, lasting until 6 AM CST Monday. Expect west winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to fall, potentially leading to power outages.

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.7°F with west winds blowing at 16.5 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 70.9°F and a low of 56.1°F. Winds reached up to 19.6 mph. Despite an 80% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, contributing to a total of 0.12 inches of rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of 56.1°F under clear skies. Wind conditions will remain strong, with speeds up to 19.6 mph. The persistent high chance of precipitation (80%) during the early hours may lead to further weather disturbances. Residents should secure outdoor objects and prepare for possible power interruptions due to the gusty conditions.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
56°F
Wind
20 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
80% chance · 0.12 in
Now
66°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:57am
Sunset
4:41pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 50°F 25°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 35°F 21°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 29°F Overcast
Friday 53°F 37°F Drizzle: dense
Saturday 44°F 34°F Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours

