12/28/25: Minor Wind Advisory, Partly Cloudy Evening, 65.7°F, with Gusts Up to 40 mph

Wind Advisory * WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, lasting until 6 AM CST Monday. Expect west winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects and cause tree limbs to fall, potentially leading to power outages.

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 65.7°F with west winds blowing at 16.5 mph. The skies are partly cloudy, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the area saw a high temperature of 70.9°F and a low of 56.1°F. Winds reached up to 19.6 mph. Despite an 80% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, contributing to a total of 0.12 inches of rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is expected to hold steady at a low of 56.1°F under clear skies. Wind conditions will remain strong, with speeds up to 19.6 mph. The persistent high chance of precipitation (80%) during the early hours may lead to further weather disturbances. Residents should secure outdoor objects and prepare for possible power interruptions due to the gusty conditions.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 56°F Wind 20 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 80% chance · 0.12 in Now 66°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 4:41pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 71°F 56°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 50°F 25°F Rain: slight Tuesday 35°F 21°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 29°F Overcast Friday 53°F 37°F Drizzle: dense Saturday 44°F 34°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email