12/27/25: Overcast and Mild at 67°F, Light Drizzle Continuing

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.6°F. Winds are mild at 6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 68°F, slightly warmer than the current condition, with continued overcast skies and light drizzle noted. The low will dip to around 56.7°F. Winds could pick up slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to stay relatively mild with a low of 63°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and wind speeds will continue at up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation drops further to a mere 1%.
This weather pattern indicates a calm and dry day moving into a similarly uneventful evening in Williamson County, with minimal changes in conditions expected. Keep a light jacket at hand for the slightly cooler evening temperatures.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|68°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|69°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|43°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|51°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
