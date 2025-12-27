12/27/25: Overcast and Mild at 67°F, Light Drizzle Continuing

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 66.6°F. Winds are mild at 6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s high temperature is expected to reach 68°F, slightly warmer than the current condition, with continued overcast skies and light drizzle noted. The low will dip to around 56.7°F. Winds could pick up slightly, reaching up to 8.8 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at just 2%.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to stay relatively mild with a low of 63°F. The overcast conditions will persist, and wind speeds will continue at up to 8.8 mph. The chance of precipitation drops further to a mere 1%.

This weather pattern indicates a calm and dry day moving into a similarly uneventful evening in Williamson County, with minimal changes in conditions expected. Keep a light jacket at hand for the slightly cooler evening temperatures.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
57°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
3.1 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 68°F 57°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 69°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Monday 43°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 51°F 30°F Overcast
Friday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

