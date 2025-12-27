12/27/25: Overcast and 59.9°F, Minor Dense Fog Alert in Middle Tennessee

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…Across Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is currently in effect for Williamson County and will remain until 10 AM CST this morning. The advisory warns of visibility one quarter mile or less due to dense fog, which could make driving conditions hazardous.
As of 4:50 AM, Williamson County is experiencing overcast skies with a temperature of 59.9°F. Winds are light at 2.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation.
Today’s high is expected to reach 68.4°F with a low of 58.6°F. Foggy conditions will persist through the morning, with wind speeds possibly increasing up to 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extraordinarily low at 2%.
Tonight, the temperature will slightly decrease to a low of 61.9°F under continuing overcast conditions. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 7.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains minimal.
Residents should take care while driving, particularly during this advisory period due to reduced visibility from the fog.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|68°F
|59°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|68°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|46°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|36°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|42°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|26°F
|17°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter