12/26/25: Overcast Evening with Mild Temp of 64°F, Light Breeze

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 63.9°F under overcast skies, with a slight wind moving at 0.3 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 65.5°F and dipped to a low of 62.1°F. Winds reached up to 10.7 mph, and there was a light drizzle, totaling 0.02 inches of rainfall. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain stable with a low near 63.7°F. Winds will be milder, with speeds up to 4.6 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues to be low at 2%.

Residents should expect these mild conditions to persist into the early morning, with minimal changes in weather patterns.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
62°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0.02 in
Now
64°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 69°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 68°F 64°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 29°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 37°F 24°F Overcast
Wednesday 46°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 43°F 20°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

