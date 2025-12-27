12/26/25: Overcast Evening with Mild Temp of 64°F, Light Breeze

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 63.9°F under overcast skies, with a slight wind moving at 0.3 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 65.5°F and dipped to a low of 62.1°F. Winds reached up to 10.7 mph, and there was a light drizzle, totaling 0.02 inches of rainfall. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain stable with a low near 63.7°F. Winds will be milder, with speeds up to 4.6 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues to be low at 2%.
Residents should expect these mild conditions to persist into the early morning, with minimal changes in weather patterns.
Today's Details
High
65°F
Low
62°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
3% chance · 0.02 in
Now
64°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:40pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|65°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|68°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|29°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|37°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|46°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|43°F
|20°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
