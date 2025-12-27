12/26/25: Overcast Evening with Mild Temp of 64°F, Light Breeze

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 63.9°F under overcast skies, with a slight wind moving at 0.3 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 65.5°F and dipped to a low of 62.1°F. Winds reached up to 10.7 mph, and there was a light drizzle, totaling 0.02 inches of rainfall. The chance of precipitation remained low at 3%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain stable with a low near 63.7°F. Winds will be milder, with speeds up to 4.6 mph. The sky will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues to be low at 2%.

Residents should expect these mild conditions to persist into the early morning, with minimal changes in weather patterns.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 62°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0.02 in Now 64°F · feels 68°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: light Saturday 69°F 58°F Overcast Sunday 68°F 64°F Overcast Monday 64°F 29°F Rain: slight Tuesday 37°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 46°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 43°F 20°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email