12/26/25: Overcast Early Morning at 63°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 63°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 66.4°F with the low dipping to around 61.7°F. Wind speeds may increase up to 12.4 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with no substantial rainfall expected. A light drizzle may occur occasionally throughout the day.
Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to lower slightly to 62.1°F. Winds will decrease to a gentler 5.8 mph. The sky will remain predominantly overcast, and the likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 5%.
Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and mostly dry day with little variation in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|66°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|68°F
|60°F
|Fog
|Sunday
|71°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|63°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|37°F
|23°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter