12/26/25: Overcast Early Morning at 63°F, Light Drizzle Expected

Photo by Jim Wood

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 63°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead, today’s high is expected to reach 66.4°F with the low dipping to around 61.7°F. Wind speeds may increase up to 12.4 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%, with no substantial rainfall expected. A light drizzle may occur occasionally throughout the day.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to lower slightly to 62.1°F. Winds will decrease to a gentler 5.8 mph. The sky will remain predominantly overcast, and the likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 5%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and mostly dry day with little variation in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
66°F
Low
62°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
5% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 66°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 68°F 60°F Fog
Sunday 71°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 63°F 26°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 37°F 23°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

