12/26/25: Overcast and Mild at 65°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 65.1°F under overcast skies, with a wind blowing at 10.6 mph. Precipitation levels are currently at 0 inches, according to the latest readings.

Today’s weather has seen temperatures peak marginally higher at 65.3°F, with the lowest temperature recorded earlier at 62.1°F. Wind speeds have reached up to 10.7 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, pegged at 4%, with no significant rainfall recorded. The area has experienced light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing, with temperatures holding steady at a low of around 62.1°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.3 mph. The probability of precipitation will drop further to a mere 1%.

Residents should anticipate consistent overcast conditions with minimal changes in temperature and very light winds throughout the evening.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 62°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: light Saturday 69°F 60°F Drizzle: light Sunday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: light Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 36°F 23°F Clear sky Wednesday 46°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 23°F Overcast

