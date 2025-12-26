12/26/25: Overcast and Mild at 65°F, Light Drizzle Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registered at 65.1°F under overcast skies, with a wind blowing at 10.6 mph. Precipitation levels are currently at 0 inches, according to the latest readings.
Today’s weather has seen temperatures peak marginally higher at 65.3°F, with the lowest temperature recorded earlier at 62.1°F. Wind speeds have reached up to 10.7 mph. There is a minimal chance of precipitation, pegged at 4%, with no significant rainfall recorded. The area has experienced light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, the forecast predicts an overcast sky continuing, with temperatures holding steady at a low of around 62.1°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, with speeds up to 6.3 mph. The probability of precipitation will drop further to a mere 1%.
Residents should anticipate consistent overcast conditions with minimal changes in temperature and very light winds throughout the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|65°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|69°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|70°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|65°F
|27°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|23°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|46°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
