12/26/25: Overcast and Mild at 64°F, Light Drizzle Earlier Today

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 64.4°F. Winds are present at 7.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 65.3°F and dropped to a low of 61.7°F. Maximum wind speeds were up to 10.7 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, there was a light drizzle earlier, contributing to a total of 0.02 inches of precipitation. The chance of rain remains minimal at 6%.

Tonight’s forecast maintains the overcast conditions with a steady temperature low of 61.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation drops further to 1%, with only light drizzle expected.

No weather advisories or warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Residents can anticipate a calm and cloudy evening with minimal changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
62°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
1.4 (Low)
Precip
6% chance · 0.02 in
Now
64°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:40pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 70°F 57°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 70°F 63°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 36°F 23°F Clear sky
Wednesday 46°F 26°F Overcast
Thursday 46°F 23°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

