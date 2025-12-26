12/26/25: Overcast and Mild at 64°F, Light Drizzle Earlier Today

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 64.4°F. Winds are present at 7.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high of 65.3°F and dropped to a low of 61.7°F. Maximum wind speeds were up to 10.7 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, there was a light drizzle earlier, contributing to a total of 0.02 inches of precipitation. The chance of rain remains minimal at 6%.

Tonight’s forecast maintains the overcast conditions with a steady temperature low of 61.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation drops further to 1%, with only light drizzle expected.

No weather advisories or warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Residents can anticipate a calm and cloudy evening with minimal changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details High 65°F Low 62°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 1.4 (Low) Precip 6% chance · 0.02 in Now 64°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:40pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: light Saturday 70°F 57°F Rain: moderate Sunday 70°F 63°F Overcast Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 36°F 23°F Clear sky Wednesday 46°F 26°F Overcast Thursday 46°F 23°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email