12/26/25: Overcast and Mild at 64°F, Light Drizzle Earlier Today

As of 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 64.4°F. Winds are present at 7.3 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures reached a high of 65.3°F and dropped to a low of 61.7°F. Maximum wind speeds were up to 10.7 mph. Despite the cloudy skies, there was a light drizzle earlier, contributing to a total of 0.02 inches of precipitation. The chance of rain remains minimal at 6%.
Tonight’s forecast maintains the overcast conditions with a steady temperature low of 61.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation drops further to 1%, with only light drizzle expected.
No weather advisories or warnings are in effect for the area at this time. Residents can anticipate a calm and cloudy evening with minimal changes in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|65°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|70°F
|57°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|70°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|27°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|36°F
|23°F
|Clear sky
|Wednesday
|46°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|46°F
|23°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
