12/25/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Nearing 65

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is light at 4.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 66.9°F with winds reaching up to 7.6 mph. The day remained largely overcast and the chance of precipitation was low at only 4%, resulting in no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast remains consistent with overcast skies. The temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 61.3°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5.7 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 4%.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
60°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:39pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 67°F 60°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 61°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 28°F Rain: slight
Tuesday 38°F 25°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here