12/25/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Nearing 65

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is light at 4.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 66.9°F with winds reaching up to 7.6 mph. The day remained largely overcast and the chance of precipitation was low at only 4%, resulting in no measurable rainfall.
Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast remains consistent with overcast skies. The temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 61.3°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5.7 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 4%.
Today's Details
High
67°F
Low
60°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
1.3 (Low)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 67°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:39pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|67°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|28°F
|Rain: slight
|Tuesday
|38°F
|25°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|47°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
