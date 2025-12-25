12/25/25: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Temp Nearing 65

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 64.8°F. The wind is light at 4.2 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 66.9°F with winds reaching up to 7.6 mph. The day remained largely overcast and the chance of precipitation was low at only 4%, resulting in no measurable rainfall.

Looking ahead to tonight, the forecast remains consistent with overcast skies. The temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 61.3°F, with wind speeds decreasing to around 5.7 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 4%.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 60°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 67°F 60°F Overcast Friday 65°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 61°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 62°F Overcast Monday 65°F 28°F Rain: slight Tuesday 38°F 25°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email