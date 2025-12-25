12/25/25: Clear Christmas Morning in Williamson County, 59°F, High 68°F

In Williamson County, at 4:50 AM, the weather is clear with a temperature of 59.2°F, wind speeds reaching 4.4 mph, and no precipitation reported. Today, residents can expect moderate conditions with an overcast sky. The temperatures will reach a high of 67.8°F and drop to a low near 57.9°F, while wind speeds may increase up to 8.5 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at 1%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to maintain a steady low of around 59.4°F. Winds will slightly decrease, hovering around 6.7 mph, with the precipitation probability persisting at a low 1%.

For those planning outdoor Christmas Day celebrations or travel, the weather in Williamson County should be largely cooperative, barring the slight chill and overcast skies. However, travelers and residents should dress appropriately for cooler temperatures and breezy conditions.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 58°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 2.4 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:39pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 68°F 58°F Overcast Friday 66°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 61°F Overcast Monday 65°F 27°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 37°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 27°F Partly cloudy

