12/24/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 62°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 73.2°F and dipped to a low of 57.7°F. The wind speed was roughly consistent with current conditions, peaking at 5.8 mph. It remained mostly overcast, and there was minimal chance of precipitation at 6%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 61.2°F. Conditions will continue to be overcast with very light winds peaking at the same rate as during the day, around 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 1%.

No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for the area. Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the night with minimal changes.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
58°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
2.1 (Low)
Precip
6% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 61°F Overcast
Monday 64°F 27°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 36°F 24°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

