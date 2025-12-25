12/24/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 62°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 73.2°F and dipped to a low of 57.7°F. The wind speed was roughly consistent with current conditions, peaking at 5.8 mph. It remained mostly overcast, and there was minimal chance of precipitation at 6%, with no rainfall occurring.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 61.2°F. Conditions will continue to be overcast with very light winds peaking at the same rate as during the day, around 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 1%.
No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for the area. Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the night with minimal changes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|70°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|64°F
|27°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|36°F
|24°F
|Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours
