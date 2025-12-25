12/24/25: Overcast Evening, Mild at 62°F with Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 62.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded this evening.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 73.2°F and dipped to a low of 57.7°F. The wind speed was roughly consistent with current conditions, peaking at 5.8 mph. It remained mostly overcast, and there was minimal chance of precipitation at 6%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to slightly decrease to a low of 61.2°F. Conditions will continue to be overcast with very light winds peaking at the same rate as during the day, around 5.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains extremely low at 1%.

No weather warnings or advisories are currently in effect for the area. Residents can expect calm weather to continue into the night with minimal changes.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 58°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 2.1 (Low) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 62°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 70°F 57°F Overcast Friday 65°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 61°F Overcast Monday 64°F 27°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 36°F 24°F Mainly clear

