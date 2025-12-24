12/24/25: Overcast Evening at 67°F, Today’s High was 73°F with Light Drizzle

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 67.3°F under overcast skies. Winds are light, registering at 4.7 mph, with no precipitation currently recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 73.2°F while the temperature dipped to a low of 57.7°F. Winds remained gentle throughout the day, peaking at 6.3 mph, and despite a 6% chance, no precipitation occurred beyond light drizzle.

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain overcast with the temperature forecasted to fall to 61.3°F. Wind conditions will persist up to 6.3 mph, and there is no precipitation expected.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to continue into the night, with no significant changes or weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 58°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 73°F 58°F Drizzle: light Thursday 67°F 56°F Overcast Friday 71°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 61°F Overcast Monday 65°F 26°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 36°F 23°F Partly cloudy

