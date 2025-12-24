12/24/25: Mainly Clear with Temperature Peaking at 71.8°F, Light Winds

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 71.4°F. Winds are light, coming in at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s temperature reached a high of 71.8°F, with winds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The sky remained mostly overcast, even though hardly any rain is expected, with a precipitation chance of only 6%.
Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 61.5°F. It will remain overcast, with similar wind conditions as today, peaking at 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation holds steady at 0%.
Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a quiet and cool evening, appropriate for typical evening activities without interruption from adverse weather.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|72°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|26°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Tuesday
|36°F
|23°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter