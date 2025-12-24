12/24/25: Mainly Clear with Temperature Peaking at 71.8°F, Light Winds

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mainly clear with a temperature of 71.4°F. Winds are light, coming in at 4.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s temperature reached a high of 71.8°F, with winds reaching up to 6.6 mph. The sky remained mostly overcast, even though hardly any rain is expected, with a precipitation chance of only 6%.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 61.5°F. It will remain overcast, with similar wind conditions as today, peaking at 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation holds steady at 0%.

Residents and visitors in Williamson County can expect a quiet and cool evening, appropriate for typical evening activities without interruption from adverse weather.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 58°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 2 (Low) Precip 6% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:55am Sunset 4:38pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 72°F 58°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 60°F Drizzle: light Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 71°F 56°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 61°F Overcast Monday 65°F 26°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 36°F 23°F Partly cloudy

