12/23/25: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 66.9, Cooling to 58.6 Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 59.2°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 55.6°F. Conditions were mostly overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. Despite a 22% chance of rain, there has been no recorded precipitation.

Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to remain stable, dropping slightly to a low of 58.6°F. The wind will continue at a mild pace up to 5.3 mph. Skies will be primarily overcast, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 6%.

Residents can expect a calm night ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
56°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
22% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
6:55am
Sunset
4:38pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 67°F 56°F Overcast
Wednesday 69°F 58°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 55°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 60°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 73°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 40°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 38°F 24°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

