12/23/25: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 66.9, Cooling to 58.6 Tonight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather features partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 59.2°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 66.9°F and a low of 55.6°F. Conditions were mostly overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. Despite a 22% chance of rain, there has been no recorded precipitation.
Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to remain stable, dropping slightly to a low of 58.6°F. The wind will continue at a mild pace up to 5.3 mph. Skies will be primarily overcast, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 6%.
Residents can expect a calm night ahead with minimal changes in weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|67°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|69°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|73°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|66°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|38°F
|24°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
